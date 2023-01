How That’s So Raven Raised A Generation Of Black Girls Like Me

“That's So NOT Raven,” which aired in 2004, was another standout episode. In it, Raven gets the chance to model the clothes she designed at a fashion show. Until the magazine sponsor photoshops someone else's body over hers to make her appear smaller and look like their type of "model." The episode taught me early on that I would probably never see myself in the models presented to me by the media. It broke down the problems with beauty culture, modeling and the fact that these issues weren’t my fault and that there wasn’t anything wrong with me; it was the industry perpetuating the myth that there is only one type of model, or one way to be beautiful. As the episode highlighted, just because I didn’t see myself in those models didn’t mean I wasn’t beautiful. Reflecting on the episode to Girls United , Raven-Symoné said, “I remember what I personally was going through at that moment and I was so disconnected. I was in my own turmoil of weight, battles, and fighting all of the negativity of that time period that I never really fully understood what I was doing when I was doing it at that age because I was going through my own things that have now created triggers,” she said. “Now, when people bring it up or body image is much more [accepting] of all the types, I’m like, ‘Dang, y’all got it good nowadays. Y’all got it so much better. You guys can embrace your body without judgment of anything.'” And the reason things are “so much better” (even though there’s still a long way to go on mainstream media’s acceptance of body diversity) is partly because of That’s So Raven.