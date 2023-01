The Mass Deportations of Haitians in the Dominican Republic Is Anti-Black History Repeating Itself

Fresh off the anniversary of the Haitian Revolution, I think about Danticat's “ The Farming of Bones ,” a story about work-related migration between Haiti and the Dominican Republic that illustrates how interconnected we are in the face of obsessive political racial cleansing. I think about how Ayiti once before had to free herself against all odds and by whatever measures necessary, no matter what that looked like to the rest of the world. When I think about how we got here, how myself, my family, and so many others came to be, I understand that we are the beneficiaries of such radicalism and resistance. Should history repeat itself, may it be in the favor of all of Ayiti’s children. May it be in favor of our healing, reclamation, and togetherness. Indeed — L’Union fait la force, unity does make strength.