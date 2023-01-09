Why You Should Create A Style Mood Board In 2023

Looking back, the mood board had three core elements that are crucial for every one else considering doing this exercise. First, it fit my lifestyle needs, featuring outfits that I could easily replicate in all facets of my life, whether for work, personal purposes, or special occasions. It also included outfits that were created with a good mix of basics and trendy items, making it easier for me to reach for the core pieces in my closet without having to spend much on trends. Lastly, there was an aesthetic unison that kept my style streamlined and personable.