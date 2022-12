Jupiter In Aries Is Here To Kickstart An Ambitious New Year

Although Jupiter's movement into Aries will give us a sense of urgency to move forward, Montúfar says that now is the time to strategize and get our ducks in a row due to the effect that Mars retrograde in Gemini is having on the Planet of Luck. Because of this, "the best time to channel this ambitious, can-do energy arrives at the end of January, when both Mars and Mercury go direct," she says. And who wants to work hard in January, anyway? It's a cold, bleak month that's supposed to be spent nursing our holiday hangovers. Take advantage of this cycle and rest so that once those planets are chilled out and squared away, we'll be ready to harness the of gifts from this transit.