Your 2023 Horoscope Is Here & It’s A Year For Personal Power

2023 is a year full of change and transformation. We will be wanting and willing to open our hearts and embrace our personal power. Even though the world will bring us challenges, it’s a time of scientific advancement and evolution — as well as a year of advancing our liberties and freedoms.
Here's a few things that will have a big impact this year.
Solar Power
In astrology, the sun is a powerful force that represents our will, ego, personality and determination. This year, the sun will connect with the expansive planet Jupiter on April 11 in the sign of Aries, making it a time full of joy, miracles, and positive vibes. Since the sun and the sign Aries focus heavily on the self, this is a moment to put yourself out there and to bring in abundance, wealth, and amazingness.
The Moon
The moon in astrology is the planet that dictates our emotions. It is the part of ourselves that we cannot express, as it represents sentimentality and memories that we hold close to our hearts.
New moons in astrology mark the beginning of the lunar cycle. They are prime times for manifesting one's desires and kickstarting projects. In 2023, we’ll have 12 chances to start fresh (two times in the sign of Aries).
Full moons in astrology are a time of culmination, endings, and release. They fall at the end of the lunar cycle and illuminate our souls with knowledge. There will be 13 full moons in 2023, due to the blue moon (a rare occurrence when there are two Full Moons in a month) in Pisces that’s occurring on August 30th.
The Eclipses
Eclipses are powerful lunar events that unpack our destiny in explosive ways. The first solar eclipse is on April 20 in Aries and the first lunar eclipse occurs on May 5 in Scorpio. Both will bring our power struggles in relationships and urge us to transform our lives. The second set of eclipses occur in the fall. The lunar eclipse in Taurus is on October 28 and the solar eclipse in Libra occurs on October 14th. Again, these eclipses ask us to look at our intimate and personal partnerships with a close lens to make any necessary changes.
The Lunar Nodes
The lunar nodes of destiny are always moving backwards. They’re gliding from the Taurus-Scorpio axis to the Aries-Libra axis on July 17 and will remain in these signs until January 11, 2025. The lunar shift is asking us to put ourselves first and to embrace our personal freedom for the next 18 months. We will be longing for independence and power—which means that we will be taking complete control of our lives and doing as we please.
Mercury Retrogrades
In astrology, Mercury is the Planet of Communication. When it moves forward, it shows how we express ourselves. However, when the dreaded retrograde occurs, misunderstandings, travel issues, technological meltdowns, and frustrations can occur.
2023 begins mid-retrograde, as Mercury (who began its moonwalk on December 19) is backpedaling in Capricorn until January 18. This takes us back to the Venus retrograde that began 2022. What lessons have we learned about love and money? Are we using them to our benefit?
The first “official” Mercury retrograde of 2023 commences on April 21 in Taurus and ends on May 14. At this time, we’ll begin to implement self-care and self-improvement into our lives, because we will be willing and wanting to improve ourselves on a healthy level.
The third Mercury retrograde of 2023 occurs from August 23 to September 15 in Virgo. This planetary moonwalk will make us extra reflective about the past and urges us to make amends with those we need to heal with.
The last Mercury retrograde of 2023 starts on December 13 and ends on January 1 in the signs of Capricorn and Sagittarius (Mercury retrograde moves into Sagittarius on December 23). This backwards movement will make us count our pennies and take minor risks as we head into the new year.
Venus’ Movements
Venus represents our romantic sentiments, social values, and relationship with money. When retrograde, it can make us lovesick or lovelorn—but is mostly urging us to make decisions about partnerships.
The conjunction between Venus and Jupiter in Aries on March 2 harnesses a ton of romantic energy. Ask out your crush, plan a fun date with your S.O., or play the lottery. We can achieve anything that we put our heart into!
The Venus Star Point, which is the annual connection of the Sun and Venus at the same degrees, occurs in Leo on August 13 during Venus’ retrograde, which lasts from July 22 to September 3. The Venus Star Point in Leo is asking us to go big when it comes to fashion, love, and spending—even if we are low on funds due to the retrograde. Remember, you can create the wardrobe, world, and relationships you want—just on a budget.
Mars
Action planet Mars represents passion, desire, and sexual urges. Mars makes its way through Gemini to Sagittarius throughout 2023, ending the retrograde journey kicking off the year on January 12th. The bold and passionate energy of Mars is asking us to embrace life to the fullest and lean into our desires.
Jupiter's Shift
Expansive and lucky planet Jupiter starts off 2023 in Aries and moves into Taurus on May 16 and remains there until May 25, 2024. The retrograde cycle from September 4 to December 30 in Taurus, asks us to hone in our spending and to take calculated risks in love and money. Basically, the duration of the retrograde is not the time to play the stock market—and definitely not when Jupiter and Pluto square on May 17. However, Jupiter’s connection with the North Node of Destiny on June 1 is a wonderful day for such endeavors.
Saturn’s Forward Motion
On March 7, austere, restrictive, and karmic planet Saturn will swim into Pisces and will remain there until February 13, 2026. May 21, 1993 to April 7, 1996 was the last time Saturn was in Pisces. So, all people out there who are in their late 20s are going to experience their karmic Saturn Return. When Saturn is in Pisces, fantasies can become realities, familial bonds and relationships are cemented, as practical idealism flows through our minds. Saturn will be retrograde in Pisces from June 17 to November 4 and will ask us to restructure our lives for the better.
Uranus
Rebellious and revolutionary Uranus retrograde in Taurus lasts from August 28 to January 22, 2023. It’ll mark a time of internal growth. “Great Awakener '' Uranus will help us free our thinking from old methodology into progressive ideas.
Neptune
Dreamy, illusive, and sentimental Neptune will be retrograde in Pisces from June 30 to December 6. When Neptune backsplashes, we are cosmically forced to face reality and escape the illusions we’ve created.
*Please note these horoscopes are written in/for the Eastern Time zone.