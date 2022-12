Banana Republic Is In Its Viral Era — What’s Contributing To Its Success

Wagstaff, too, has noticed the change in the brand’s marketing, comparing its most recent campaign to luxury brand Loro Piana — and that seems to be the key to Banana Republic’s success. Its classic, well-made pieces are getting name-checked or referenced alongside big names in the luxury game, like Ralph Lauren, The Row, or Burberry, rather than its mall neighbors. Peruse its offerings, and you can find a pair of wide-legged leather pants for $750; a full-length sherpa coat at $500; cashmere turtlenecks for $140; a sexy silk maxidress at $250. Not fast fashion prices, to be sure, but, a testament to how Banana Republic intends to occupy an increasingly challenging space in the matrix of price and quality.