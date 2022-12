Brittney Griner Is Free

Today is a “happy day,” as Cherelle Griner put it, but Brittney’s case is another stark reminder of the unfair treatment of Black women, especially Black queer women , around the world. “Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia is a cruel reminder of the systemic and disproportionate criminalization of Black people for minor drug-related offenses and the incarceration of Black people at large,” Dominique Symone of Black Feminist Future wrote for Unbothered when Griner was first detained. It’s also important to remember that the only reason Griner was playing overseas in Russia was because of the pay disparity in the WNBA . In order to supplement their incomes, players play internationally where their salaries can be almost triple what they get in the U.S. (a problem NBA players do not have). If Griner was paid her worth, she wouldn’t have been in this situation in the first place. For 10 months, Griner dealt with inhumane conditions and fears she would never come home because of the constant inequality that women, especially Black women, face in the U.S. Russia wrongfully convicted and detained Brittney Griner, but America failed her first.