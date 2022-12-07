Villano Antillano Is a Damn Good Artist & She Knows It

"Hurt and sufrida, she very much lived a tragic life. Sadly, that's what happens to most of us bad bitches.”
"This album came from me, but it tells the story of myself, my friends, and a bunch of other people who are part of this community. So it's really not entirely my own.”
“A lot of my music is very rage-filled or rage-fueled because of the injustices that are done to us. I'm very good at channeling that, but it's also a very heavy burden to carry."
"It's important to punctuate [my transness] because of where I come from and the fact that I'm not supposed to be where I am. But my success has nothing to do with my identity. I'm just very talented."
“I changed the course of history along with my community, and my community pushed me to be able to do that. That's something that nobody is ever going to take from us.”