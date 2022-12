For Us, By Them: These Black Women Have Mastered The Art Of Thriving Online

LaLa knows that people see her first as a comedian and a content creator, but those identities are just a sliver of who she is. There’s an empire to be built, and comedy content is just the foundation for that greatness, a springboard for the many other things that she still wants to do. Acting, for example, is something that LaLa had always dreamed about, and it was her viral videos that put her in the same room as Lena Waithe and later on Waithe’s call sheet as an ensemble cast member in BET’s Boomerang reboot . (She’s also appeared on HBO’s Black Lady Sketch Show and will soon star in The First Noelle , a BET+ holiday film premiering later this month.) LaLa is also putting on her entrepreneur hat, going full force with the launch of her brand Vagi-taminz , a healthcare line dedicated to helping people improve their vaginal health born from her personal struggles with her own body. Suppositories and probiotics might seem like a reach — LaLa is nobody’s OBGYN — but the beauty of her career is that she goes wherever her gut takes her, even if it forces her to think outside of the box. The goal is to keep the brand expanding in directions that we (and LaLa herself) might not see coming, as long as they ultimately align with who she is.