My Partner Is Friends With All Of His Exes — Where Does That Leave Me?

As you work to have more responsiveness in your relationship while dealing with a flock of ex-flames, I want to support your conversations as a couple, allowing for more opportunities for understanding. But to do this, I recommend starting a conversation with yourself first. Journal about the following: What are you two actually fighting about? Is it about the exes themselves, or is it about feeling hurt that your partner is minimizing your feelings and values? Your partner’s lack of responsiveness has clearly had you questioning if it is even okay to have feelings about their behavior.