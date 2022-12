The Women Of OfflineTV Are At The Top Of Their Game

For Syd, the newest to streaming, it’s recognizing that with the OTV spotlight comes the responsibility of speaking on issues affecting the Black creator community . "If people don't think there is a barrier [for Black gamers], they are not looking," she tells me. "If I scroll Twitch, finding Black content creators is hard. Finding Black content creators with higher numbers is even harder. I can count on my fingers probably the amount of Black content creators that break over a thousand views. And then from there how many of them are women? Not many at all." Even if she’s not the one to shatter that ceiling — "I would love to be that person. And if it is not me, that is okay as long as somebody is able to do it" — she’s made it part of her mission to always address the "elephant in the room." "I’m the only Black person in OTV," she tells me. "Maybe [viewers] didn’t understand that perspective before I was able to speak about it. So I'm really happy to have a space to be like, 'Isn't it interesting that you don't see top female Black creators anywhere? Has anybody ever thought about that?'"