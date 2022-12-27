Your 2023 Love & Sex Horoscope Is Here & It’s All About To Change

In astrology, "transforming relationships" was a major theme in 2022, and this trend will continue as we enter 2023. Since January 2022, the Lunar South Node of Destiny has been in Scorpio, guiding us to end toxic or unhealthy relationships. For the first half of 2023, we will continue this deep work, with one last clean-up being performed at the May 5 Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio.
Mars, the Planet of Sex and Drive, has been assisting this transformation since it started its retrograde in the Fall of 2022. As a classic retrograde for ending sexual connections, Mars retrograde has been transforming how we approach our masculine energy and go after what we desire. Mars goes direct on January 12, so by then, we will be able to make sense of the changes that took place over the fall and the beginning of winter.
A big shift takes place on July 17, when the Lunar South Node of Destiny enters Libra, the sign of partnerships. Functioning like a cosmic broom, this extra-powerful cosmic point will send a clear message: The relationships that don’t make room for our authenticity will have to end. In more than one way, the astrology of 2023 favors freedom and independence, which will translate into the desire to stay single. By the time mighty Jupiter meets with Healing Chiron in Aries from February 5 to April 12, the realization that you must heal scars from previous relationships before jumping into new ones will be loud and clear. Manifesting the love life we desire, whether single or attached, truly depends on how we prioritize our own inner healing.
Venus, the Planet of Pleasure, goes retrograde this summer, from July 22 to September 3. During this time, the cosmos will make some adjustments by putting our love connections to a test. In 2023, however, Venus delivers some sweet time periods for romance to bloom when the love goddess spends time in Pisces (January 26-February 18), Taurus (March 21-April 9), and Libra (November 7-November 28).
