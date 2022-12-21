Holding up traditional marriage as aspirational isn’t as illogical as it may seem. In a patriarchal society, it has benefits; benefits that have nothing to do with love. Marriage is a highly regulated institution in this country — as is the question of custody for children produced in that marriage — but people often pretend it’s not, detaching themselves from the reality of the legal institution. But marriage means tax breaks, it means health and life insurance, it means mortgages and shared assets. It means if someone leaves you, you can petition a court and are not necessarily left without any assets. And it also means that now you have a particular standing in society, because you are part of this institution. Tradwife accounts are fully aware of this, as they frequently respond to criticism or harassment by pointing out the privileges marriage brings them — mainly economic and societal. Marriage is about how the world sees you, what you get from the world, and what the world takes from you.