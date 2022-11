Are Hair Relaxers Really Causing Cancer? Everything You Need To Know

The most recent study by the National Institutes of Health into the potential dangers of chemical hair straighteners found that women who used them were at higher risk for uterine cancer compared to women who did not. The study also found that women who reported frequent use of hair straightening products, (with “frequent” being defined as more than four times in the previous year), were more than twice as likely to go on to develop uterine cancer compared to those who did not use the products.