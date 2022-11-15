Story from Fashion

Goop & Lacoste Release A Royal Tenenbaums-Inspired Collaboration

Frances Solá-Santiago
Photo: Courtesy of Lacoste x Goop.
If you ever wondered what Gwyneth Paltrow’s Royal Tenenbaums character, Margot Tenenbaum, would wear today, you’re in luck. The actor’s lifestyle brand, Goop, and sports-inspired fashion label Lacoste have partnered for a collection referencing the Wes Anderson film. 
On Tuesday, the two announced a collaboration, which includes a range of styles paying tribute to the Lacoste striped polo dress famously worn by Paltrow in the 2001 comedy. The result is a capsule that combines tenniscore and preppy aesthetics. In addition to featuring a frock similar to Paltrow’s film look, the line includes a retro-inspired jumpsuit with puffed sleeves, a knit polo set, and court-ready mini skirts.
Advertisement
Photo: Courtesy of Lacoste x Goop.
Photo: Courtesy of Lacoste x Goop.
More than 20 years after The Royal Tenenbaums debuted, the film’s costume legacy is still intact. Many of the movie’s style choices, from monochrome tracksuits and polo shirts to mini skirts and fluffy coats, are some of 2022's biggest trends.
Available now, the collection, which retails from $150 to $595, is available online and at select Goop stores and flagship Lacoste locations. 
Lacoste
Women’s Lacoste X Goop Two-ply Piqué Jumpsuit
$595.00
Lacoste
Lacoste
Women’s Lacoste X Goop Striped Jacquard Dress
$250.00
Lacoste
Lacoste
Women’s Lacoste X Goop G80 Leather Sneakers
$200.00
Lacoste
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Fashion

R29 Original Series

Advertisement