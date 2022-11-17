8 Party Trends To Take For A Spin This Holiday Season

When it comes to fall/winter fashion trends, our minds often jump to cold-weather staples: cozy turtlenecks, oversized outerwear, and denim. But these considerably casual dressing formulas are set to rest when the night falls as our social calendars come alive with a seemingly endless slew of holiday parties and cuffing season dates. The excitement to celebrate sparks an opportunity to indulge in a sense of glamour while trying out the newest holiday dressing trends.
This year, the most coveted after-hours trends have one thing in common: the ability to turn heads. From highlighter hues like hot pink and lime to an array of embellishments, there’s no denying these styles evoke a sense of festiveness. And we get it, an over-the-top holiday look may not be for everyone, and that’s totally okay –– forego the sequin dress and opt for luxe accessories instead by trying out regal-feeling gemstones, high-shine handbags, or heels complete with diamante hardware. Added bonus: the holiday party trends of the season are easy to mix and match depending on just how much you want to up the ante on glam this year.
Ahead, start your shopping list with these eight holiday party season trends that are perfect for making a fashion statement at every event across your social calendar.
Fancy Pants
Currently, we’re seeing a lot of designer creativity when it comes to bottoms. For the holiday season, try out a pair of “fancy pants” — embellished denim, silky pants, or feather trim-adorned pairs. Style this back to a more minimalistic top or coordinating blazer.
Shiny Embellishments
Sequins? For New Year’s? Groundbreaking. No, really, there are plenty of new ways to shine this year as our favorite brands have creatively updated the classic sequin dress look for options featuring liquid-looking shine, beaded fringe, shaped paillettes, and gemstone embellishments for a fresh take on a holiday classic.
Naked Dresses
From Nensi Dojaka to 16Arlington, the “naked dress” remains a runway favorite. Don’t let the name scare you as this look is more wearable than you may think. See: covered options, such as a midi-length or long-sleeve silhouette in a shimmer or diamante-detailed fabric or a chic black dress with a neutral underpinning.
Electric Hues
This season, there’s been a shift from traditional jewel-toned holiday colors to a focus on ultra-fun, electric hues. Reflective of our excitement to indulge in a “back-to-normal” holiday season, the color palette is infused with standout shades like hot pink, look-at-me lime, and electric blue that evoke positive, high-energy feelings. Style a party dress from this spectrum with metallic accessories and you’re set to shine.
Skirt Sets
If you’re ready to trade in your party dress for a fresh approach yet still want to stick to a holiday dress code, try out a sleek set for your next party. Go mini or maxi with the skirt length and find a combination that embraces this season’s most coveted trends like embellished details, feather trims, or sheer fabrications for a little extra oomph.
High-Shine Handbags
If you’d rather let your accessories do the talking, try out a high-shine handbag this holiday season. Keep your look understated with a chic suiting option or a slinky black dress and punctuate the look with an embellished handbag for an outfit that feels effortlessly cool.
Colored Gemstones
Colored gemstones are the regal-feeling trend owning the throne this season. For a cheeky spin, opt for unexpected pieces like a heart-shaped stone. The best part? The opulent aesthetic pairs back to nearly any holiday party look and is sure to be a conversation starter.
Bows
Bows have become the must-have detail of the holiday season having been influenced by trendsetting designers like Christian Cowan, Jason Wu, and Caroline Herrera. But, it works just as well for holiday parties as it does the runways. Whether it be on an LBD or a pair of pumps, punctuate your look with a bit of whimsy for a playful twist on classic styles.
