But how society views working moms is only part of the problem. There are a myriad of systemic barriers in our political system that discourage or make it impossible for us to run. To start, lots of conventional political wisdom says candidates should start knocking on doors at least a year before their election. But most of us, let alone those of us with kids in expensive cities like New York, can’t afford to quit our day jobs and forgo a paycheck and health insurance for an entire year. Additionally, being a political contender requires us to pay a lot of out-of-pocket money. To get on the ballot, candidates have to go through a brutal petitioning process to get thousands of signatures from voters in our district. Between the costs of a lawyer, campaign manager, and canvassing tools, candidates can easily spend thousands of dollars alone in this process. Every step along the way is a reminder that the system wasn’t built for working moms.