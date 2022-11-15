Activists Are Burning Out — No One’s Picking Up The Pieces

While Smith agrees that communicating effectively is paramount and misinformation is dangerous, she notes that the pressure of saying the exact "on message" right thing all of the time got to her — especially when different people within her movement all used slightly different messaging. There were times it felt like she couldn't win. "You can be super aware of everything going on in the movement, but you're never going to say everything exactly right all of the time by everyone's standards," she says. "It scares you into saying nothing at all.” Smith, who is also a singer, has stepped back from this kind of work for now, after a difficult few months in the wake of the Roe v. Wade reversal. "It can be really exhausting to think about abortion all day, and especially exhausting to constantly think of how to effectively communicate the magnitude of the situation to others," she says. For now, Smith's focusing on her music and school full-time.