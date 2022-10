The Drought Is Over: Rihanna & SZA Are Back With New Music

When Rihanna’s ANTI dropped in 2016, the critically acclaimed album was widely considered one of her best, despite the fact that it was snubbed by the Recording Academy — a slight that we still haven’t forgiven years later. Little did we know, it would also be the last music project we’d get from Rihanna for almost six years. After ANTI, Rihanna pivoted from singer and performer to business mogul, channeling her energy into building out the rest of her multimillion dollar empire to include beauty and fashion; in the years that followed, she launched Fenty Beauty Savage by Fenty , and the now defunct high fashion collection FENTY . Fans were proud to see Rihanna broadening her horizons as a businesswoman, but we missed her in the studio and on the stage, and we incessantly told her as much through our tweets and our Instagram stories.