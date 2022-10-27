Love Is Blind 3 Is A Failed Couples Experiment — Especially For Black Women

Even beyond the drama, another glaring issue with Love Is Blind 3 is its unspoken misogynoir, specifically in the way that the Black women seeking love on the show were used as bait for viewers, only to be tossed by the wayside. The show has never been particularly Black with a capital B — a sort of raceless casting is kind of the point for a series that forces people to connect beyond the intersections of their identities — but almost all of the Black women in the third season were essentially seat fillers for everyone else’s drama, cut from the plot just when things were getting juicy.