Shake It Off! The New Moon Solar Eclipse In Scorpio Is Here

A solar eclipse is a supercharged version of a new moon that often brings in an element of fate, says astrologer Stephanie Campos . "They speed up timelines and bring about destined events, and often coincide with major turning points in our life," she says. "In the sign of Scorpio, this new chapter may have us also reflecting on what we need to release in order to begin again." During this time, we need to ask ourselves if there are any energies, habits, situations, or people that we're ready to let go of and move on from — this is a necessary step because "we must first have space to fill before we can call in something fresh and new," says Campos. This eclipse invites us to purge what no longer serves us, and although scary, it can be beneficial to be ruthless here. The only way we can move forward with ease is if we cut off any dead weight that has been dragging us down.