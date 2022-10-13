Your Halloween Horoscope Is Here

Halloween 2022 is here — are you ready to unleash your wild side? Astrologically, this Halloween is bringing out some intense vibes mid-eclipse season, due to the looming First Quarter moon in Aquarius that occurs the following morning.
On the 31st, the sun in Scorpio and Aquarius moon are affected by Mars retrograde, which is set to begin on October 30 in Gemini. This transit will make us want to slowly step out of our ordinary comfort zones, but not without arguments and difficulties along the way. Tempers will be high, words will be cutting, and patience levels will be low, making it an especially spooky Halloween of more tricks than treats.
Whether you're partying hard or hitting the candy bowl on the couch, here's what the stars have to say about the holiday ahead.