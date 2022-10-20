Great Ready To Bare Your Soul: Venus Is In Scorpio

We'll be craving something new in love — whether we're partnered up or not — so this day may influence you to break free from relationship patterns that feel stale and limiting, says Campos. "The following day, Venus will form a tense square with Saturn in Aquarius, acting almost as a cosmic check and balances," she adds. "Did we get too carried away? It can feel like we're being met with some consequences or feelings of loneliness and rejection." From now on, Campos says our focus should be on our foundation and the future, and to ask ourselves, "Where do we go from here? How can we build toward what we desire? Is it even possible?" Use this as a reminder to be gentle with yourself and others — this specific energy won't last long, but it'll be heavy.