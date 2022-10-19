It’s Scorpio Season & Serious Change Is In The Air

While the change may be a necessity for our own lives, it's still important to have compassion and care for others who are affected by our choices. "It is advisable to be aware of your surroundings and the moods of others around you," says psychic astrologer Leslie Hale. "At the very least, you could experience a day where you can feel the electric energy in the air along with restlessness or changeability." This may be one of the most surprising days of the year, according to Hale, so remind yourself to expect the unexpected. Scorpio loves a mystery anyway, so the energy of the day may help carry you through the chaos.