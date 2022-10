How Did Wigs Get So Good? Black Women Started Designing Them

Last year, I got excited reading a Vogue profile about another new wig brand, Waeve , conceived of by two friends and recent college grads who bonded over their similar frustration with the industry. They concocted a brand-concept prototype and raised $2 million in funding (with notable investment from the former CTO of Glossier). Waeve launched as a wig brand and website in 2021, but by March of 2022, the brand had to stop production, likely do to hair supply-chain issues (a pandemic-induced problem explored by The New York Times ). "We’re a small team that has accomplished so much and yet we want to do more and continue improving," the founders wrote in an Instagram post . It underlines the fact that this industry still needs support and continued support to keep the innovations tracking upward.