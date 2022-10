During fashion week, I had the opportunity to connect with Kadeisha Placide , co-owner of Classic Beauty Studio in Brooklyn, NY, where she offered me a full service experience to dye my hair rose gold. I wanted to look good for the big event, so this was the perfect time to switch up my style. While I’ve been skeptical about booking a stylist in the past, I felt comfortable with Kadeisha due to how attentive and detailed she was during our exchanges. Before my appointment, she asked about my previous hair journey. At the appointment, she made sure to walk me through the dyeing process, explained each step, and shared how to maintain the integrity of my hair after. But nothing prepared me for the tingly feeling of the chemical process. (Pro-tip: cut your hair at least three days before processing, that way your scalp has a chance to recuperate and you don’t feel it as much). It’s been about a month since my appointment, and even though the rose gold color I had faded away, the blonde and my curls have continued to shine in all my selfies.