Venus In Libra Is The Best Time For Love — What Does It Mean For You?

Venus feels at home and harmonious in Libra due to the planet being the natural ruler of the sign of the scales. "Our innate charm is turned up a notch and our creative juices begin to flow again as inspiration strikes," says astrologer Stephanie Campos . "We're also revisiting our value system and the concept of justice and equity. How can we help rebalance the scales and use any privilege we may benefit from to fight on behalf of those who need it most?" We'll feel far more community-focused for the next few weeks, feeling a pull towards fairness and integrity. Volunteer when and where you can and look deep within to see where your strengths can lend the most impact.