Venus In Libra Is The Best Time For Love — What Does It Mean For You?

For those of us who aren't in a committed partnership, fate is on your side this month. "We will feel a little more relationship-oriented and there will be more focus on finding a special partner if you don’t have one," says psychic astrologer Leslie Hale. Get out there and socialize — whether you're swiping through apps or trying to get someone's attention at your local bar's trivia night, the vibes of this transit are on your side. This might just be the month you meet The One.