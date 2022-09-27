Venus In Libra Is The Best Time For Love — What Does It Mean For You?

Although summer has ended and the fall equinox has come and gone, the heat has not — in our love lives, that is. Venus, the Planet of Love, is heading into its favorite sign, Libra, on September 29 and will stay there until October 23. For the next few weeks, our romantic pursuits will flourish, our relationships will become deeper, and we'll all feel a little more balanced. It may sound too good to be true, but trust us — this is the kind of energy you'll want to take advantage of.
Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power, says that this particular astrological transit is the most awaited by astrologers and astrology fanatics alike. "In short, Venus in Libra will be our savior in a month of major energetic and testing shifts," she says. "Most of this transit occurs in October, a month full of planets going into and coming out of retrograde, eclipses, and other important shifts."
Venus feels at home and harmonious in Libra due to the planet being the natural ruler of the sign of the scales. "Our innate charm is turned up a notch and our creative juices begin to flow again as inspiration strikes," says astrologer Stephanie Campos. "We're also revisiting our value system and the concept of justice and equity. How can we help rebalance the scales and use any privilege we may benefit from to fight on behalf of those who need it most?" We'll feel far more community-focused for the next few weeks, feeling a pull towards fairness and integrity. Volunteer when and where you can and look deep within to see where your strengths can lend the most impact.
Again, since Venus is the Planet of Love and Libra is the sign most associated with love, that's where we'll feel the biggest impact. "It only makes sense that Venus is Libra is a favorable transit when it comes to relationships and dating," says Syd Robinson, astrologer and author of Who Do the Stars Say You Are? "During this roughly month-long period, you can expect things to be easy, warm, and peaceful in your relationship. You and your honey bear boo thang might find yourselves with a more packed social schedule than usual, and may even have to turn down plans with others since you just truly do not have the time!"
Venus in Libra is a mostly chill transit, and Libra is a sign that values equality and balance. "In this way, it can also bring any imbalances in the partnership to light," Robinson says. For the next month, we may find ourselves leaning more into compromise and working with our partners and romantic prospects, not against them.
For those of us who aren't in a committed partnership, fate is on your side this month. "We will feel a little more relationship-oriented and there will be more focus on finding a special partner if you don’t have one," says psychic astrologer Leslie Hale. Get out there and socialize — whether you're swiping through apps or trying to get someone's attention at your local bar's trivia night, the vibes of this transit are on your side. This might just be the month you meet The One.
Although things will be easier overall, there are always shadow sides of transits to be looking out for. During this transit, Iva Naskova, astrologer at the Nebula app, says that there is a tendency to people-please, and she advises that we be extra careful not to forsake our beliefs and views to impress someone. "It is important for you to remember that if someone truly loves you, they will respect your beliefs and will not ask you to change," she says. "Avoid the temptation to become a completely different person so you can receive the love and attention from the person you like. Love under false pretenses is not really love."
Mark your calendars for the dates between September 29 and October 4, when "Venus will oppose Jupiter in Aries, bringing moments of fun and decadence," says Montúfar. "This is a 'let’s party it up' aspect that we should all harness, because life is too short not to have fun! Exes from the past could return, and this might be one of those times in which it might actually be worth it to rekindle the romance." Sometimes, our past flames deserve another chance — but just be a bit wary about how easily you give passes to others. There are a lot of instances where our exes are exes for a reason.
Overall, this astrological happening is buzzing with positive energy and will inspire us to open up our hearts and welcome love into our lives. As long as you're ready for it, warmth and intimacy awaits you.