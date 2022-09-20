This Libra Season, Embrace Your Playful Energy

Another day to look out for is October 22, the very last day of Libra season and when Venus creates Cazimi with the sun. "Matters related to the heart and our closest relationships will be under the spotlight. If you've been going back and forth on whether or not to invest your time in a particular relationship, you may receive clarity today," Campos says. "A fresh cycle begins once these two planets meet, so pay attention to the topics of conversations and people who appear in your life under this planetary alignment." Following this auspicious day, Campos says our path may appear more clear, and we'll feel like we have a better handle on how we'd like to move forward.