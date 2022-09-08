Queen Elizabeth II Has Died At The Age Of 96

Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and 14 other sovereign countries and head of the Commonwealth, has died at age 96, Buckingham Palace has announced.
A statement issued by the palace said the Queen “died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” on Sept. 8.
Queen Elizabeth was born in 1926 and started her reign in 1952 after the death of her father King George VI, with her coronation taking place in 1953. This makes her the longest-lived and longest-reigning British monarch and the oldest and longest-serving incumbent head of state.
Advertisement
“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” read the rest of the statement. Balmoral Castle is located in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, and is the monarch's summer home.
At 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, it was announced by Buckingham Palace that the royal doctors were concerned for the Queen's health and she was under "medical supervision."
Senior royals, including Prince William and Prince Harry, and the heir apparent Prince Charles traveled to be by her side.
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022
The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W
Just two days before her death, The Queen met with the newest prime minister of the U.K., Liz Truss, on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Truss is the 15th prime minister since the start of Queen Elizabeth's reign.
President Joe Biden was briefed on Thursday regarding Queen Elizabeth's health, The White House said. "His and the first lady's thoughts are solidly and squarely with the queen today and her family," White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters. Biden also canceled remarks about the new COVID-19 vaccine that were scheduled to occur directly after the queen's passing was announced. When the news broke, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters: “Our relationship with the people of the United Kingdom, and this is something that the president has said himself, has grown stronger and stronger. And it is one of our closest allies. And, again, our hearts go to the people of the United Kingdom, to the queen, and to the family.”
Charles, Prince of Wales, is the heir apparent to the throne, as he is Queen Elizabeth's oldest child. When he succeeds his mother, he may not choose to go by the name King Charles III, though. Many royals choose to go by another name when they become the monarch.
This story will be updated as more news comes to light.