In the week since the film’s release, it's already drummed up a host of mixed reactions ranging from genuine delight to pearl-clutching indignation . Old school churchgoers across the country are tuning in to the film in theaters or streaming it on Peacock expecting a celebration of the Black church only to find the dirty little secrets of church culture being exposed for the world to see. Some dissatisfied viewers claim that Honk For Jesus is “making fun” of the church and of Christianity through its storytelling, but its message doesn’t intend to be a takedown of the faith by any means. Though the characters and their church are fictional, their desperation to maintain the status quo by any means necessary (even if it means playing into the same problematic cycle that traumatized them) and the ripple effects those attempts have on their congregation are informed by real church events and real church people. The Ebos and their talented cast didn’t have to search too far for inspiration; cautionary tales of pastors failing to separate their vastly contradictory double lives can pretty much be found everywhere. (Honk For Jesus is rumored to be a fictionalized take on the controversial life of the late Bishop Eddie Long .)