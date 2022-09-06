How Mo On Netflix Bridges Houston’s Black Community With Palestinian Solidarity

There’s a natural instinct to compare Mo to Ramy, and not just because the latter’s star and creator Ramy Youssef is also producing the series. It is an understandable comparison since both are auto-fiction shows that explore life as young Muslim men within an Arab-American community. But it’s a bit of a false cognate — where Ramy is tinged with ennui, Mo is brimming with reverence, not only for his ancestral homeland, but the land that raised him when his family needed respite as refugees from the Gulf War. Layered within comical beats lies an examination of what the definition of homeland means, through the lens of a man who has processes the many ways her navigates the liminal space between the home that Mo has come to know the one that he longs for, and the various ways he manages to find kinship in his travails.