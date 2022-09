I’m an Asexual Woman & the Spicy Latina Trope Is Stifling

I realized I was ace when I was 15 years old. At the time, my friends from high school started talking about sex . They shared stories about who they had been hooking up with and who they wanted to be intimate with. These conversations made me uneasy. I wasn’t having any of these sexual experiences, and I had no desire to start. As a bisexual teenage Latina, my disinterest in sex made me feel like there was something wrong with me. In pop culture, Latinas like Alexa Demie and Cardi B are always the sex symbols. In entertainment, characters like “ Glee’s ” Brittany Pierce and “Game of Thrones’” Oberyn Martell taught me bisexuality involved sexual promiscuity. So anytime my friends would ask me about who I wanted to sleep with, I’d lie and drop several random names. This was easier than saying that the thought of being naked with someone repulsed me or that intimate touching frightened me.