When You’re Undocumented, “Going Home” Is Complicated, Dangerous, or Even Impossible

Our grief stretches across land and sea, with invisible barriers keeping us in while keeping us out.
Angy Rivera (She/Her), 31-Year-Old Colombian in New York
I’m still trying to span out what home means to me. At its core, it has to be the place where you feel safe, and that is not limited to a location, like a neighborhood or a town. For me, home has become a feeling.
Alejandra Pérez (She/Ella), 28-Year-Old Guatemalan in Washington
It just felt like home, and it was home.
Vanessa Garcia (she/her), 32-Year-Old Dominican in Connecticut
While the Dominican Republic is my homeland, home, for me, is the United States. I know a lot of us feel like we don’t belong here or there, but regardless of what people say, this is home.
Ireri Lora Cabrera (she/her), 37-Year-Old Mexican in California
For so many years in the U.S., my name had been mispronounced. Yet here, a stranger got it right on the first try, and she assured me that this country was as much mine as it was hers. I felt like I was finally home.