When You’re Undocumented, “Going Home” Is Complicated, Dangerous, or Even Impossible

As someone who has been undocumented nearly my entire life, I had come to accept that returning to the land that birthed me was impossible. In the U.S., traveling , especially outside of the country, while undocumented is risky and at times unsafe. Leaving U.S. borders means you may never be able to return, forcing people to risk their lives on dangerous treks to make it back to their loved ones in the States. As a result, many undocumented immigrants go decades without returning to their homelands , and some never do. Unable to cross borders, we miss out on so much: births, marriages, funerals, and everything in between. Our grief stretches across land and sea, with invisible barriers keeping us in while keeping us out.