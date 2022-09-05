Venus In Virgo Means It’s Time To Invest In Acts Of Service

Summer is slowly but surely coming to an end, which means things are cooling off — and we're not just talking about the weather. On September 5 Venus, the Planet of Love, will enter into Virgo, giving us a more level-headed and pragmatic way view on our relationships. After a hot steamy season of love, we're in for a chiller, more cooled down vibe, and we'll be feeling this energy all the way until September 29.
Venus is in its fall in Virgo — meaning that it's the planet's least-favorite sign to be in — so we'll have to work a little harder to make our relationships harmonious during this transit. "Venus wants to enjoy life’s most exciting pleasures, and Virgo's energy is too critical and nitpicky of this type of behavior," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. "This means that we will have to work harder to feel joy in our relationships." While Venus was in Leo, we were bold and boisterous in showing our affection to others — now, we will show our love in much more practical ways. "Doing little favors for our partners like taking the trash out or doing their laundry will work wonders," says Montúfar.
If Venus in Virgo were a love language, it'd be (extra thoughtful) acts of service. During this transit, "we're not interested in big grand gestures or displays of affection," says astrologer Stephanie Campos. "We want someone who remembers what our favorite candy bar is or who is willing to rewatch our favorite comfort show with us when we're feeling down."
And while that energy can be wonderful to aspire to in any relationship, don't neglect to also give yourself some acts of service lovin'. "When Venus moves through Virgo's sign, our love language can become hyper-focused on the details and we may struggle to engage in self-care," says Campos. While having someone else remember what your fave candy is can certainly be nice, you're also allowed to give that same treatment to yourself from time to time. Book a facial, give yourself an extra-long lunch break, or grab a bag of Kit Kats to snack on from your closest grocery store. No matter how small the gesture, caring for yourself will never be a negative.
Venus in Virgo will have us embracing a more realistic side of love. "We can expect to be much more practical in our intimate relationships and to make sure we are here for our loved ones," says Iva Naskova, astrologer at the Nebula app. "In addition, Venus in Virgo will wake up our sensual side and inspire us to seek more profound and meaningful connections in love." Instead of wine-ing and dining our love interest, psychic astrologer Leslie Hale says we will approach things in a more down-to earth manner. This means "helping with a move, running errands, taking the dog to be groomed, or anything of this nature that makes love and affection more real and tangible," she says.
The vibes here aren't necessarily right for romance novel-level love affairs or intense, sexually-charged connections. "Rather than a fiery, whirlwind courtship that may end as dramatically as it began, Venus in Virgo is the time to look at what makes you and others really tick, and Virgo puts a high value on things that last," Hale says.
"Practicality is a valuable asset of Virgo and can go a long way in terms of making things real, secure, and lasting." Instead of wanting to rip one another's clothes off, you and a partner (potential or committed) may be more inclined to dive into one another's psyches. While that doesn't sound sexy, this kind of intensity is valuable and needed in any kind of connection.
Montúfar warns us that from September 8 to September 22, Venus will be clashing with Mars in Gemini. "This epic clash of the legendary cosmic lovers could mean trouble in paradise," she says. "With both planets in highly mental signs, drama could unfold in the form of petty arguments that can later lead to sexual frustration."
If you're coupled up, Montúfar suggests watching your words around this time. For those of you that are single, she warns that this is not the best time to look for new love because "relationships that begin around this time don’t tend to last long, as could even be infused with too much drama." But if you're looking for a little spice in your dating life... we won't tell.
Venus in Virgo will also be at odds with Neptune, which may put a damper on our intimate lives. Lisa Stardust, astrologer and author of The Love Deck, tells us to specifically look out for September 24, when Venus and Neptune retrograde oppose each other. This will make us "express our deep feelings to our crush/partner," she says. "Make sure that they are on the same page as you, before asserting your heart and plans for the future."
Although Venus in Virgo isn't the hottest, blood-pumping transit, we all need to be realistic in love sometimes. Use this next month to keep your feet on the ground and your head steady on your shoulders. Who knows — next month might bring the heat, and it's better to be safe than singed.