When I think about the people who have impacted my humor the most, my grandmother Ysidra, my dad Joselito, and my godmother Ines have been the most influential. My grandmother is the matriarch of the family and always has a seat reserved for her at the dominoes table, which is a big deal in Dominican culture. That’s a very powerful woman; people know not to play with her. My grandma was the star every Saturday night when the family would gather around in the living room. The kids would watch “Sábado Gigante,” and the adults would play dominoes. My grandma would spend the evening telling joke after joke; they varied in topic. Some jokes would be memories of her growing up in DR; others would be finding light in the trials and tribulations of adapting to U.S. culture. Some would be inappropriate, so we would have to cover our ears. I learned how to command the room from my grandma.