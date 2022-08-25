Trust Me: Every Black Woman Needs A Red Hair Phase

That new understanding of my appearance also led to a shift in the intention behind my gender presentation, forcing a pivot away from "girlier" prints and patterns, and towards louder, more powerful aesthetic choices to match my new hairstyle: bigger hoop earrings, bolder makeup, more androgynous-looking outfits. I didn’t mean for it to happen, but dyeing and cutting my hair forced me to re-examine my perception of femininity, to see how closely I’d linked being a woman to having a certain appearance. As I wrestled with my new identity as a jobless 20-something New Yorker who might not be cut out for the concrete jungle, I also came to understand that my idea of what it meant to be a woman was static when it should have been limitless — which simultaneously helped me reconcile with the fact that although my life wasn’t playing out the way I had planned it (or the way that my peers’ lives were, or the way my parents’ envisioned it going), I was not, in fact, living it wrong. I was just living it…differently. And that was okay, too.