Uranus Retrograde Is Here To Change Everything

Mainly, retrogrades affect us on a more personal level, due to the transit's reflective nature. Uranus is often associated with sudden breakthroughs and shocking revelations or events, but during its retrograde, "We're choosing to reflect on the change that's taken place in our lives over the past few months and what changes we need to make moving forward," says astrologer Stephanie Campos . She urges us to create a cosmic game plan and ask ourselves, "How do we interact with change? Do we welcome it? Are we terrified of it? What changes have we been avoiding? How will applying some of those changes bring us closer to the life we truly desire to live?"