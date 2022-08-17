In 2020, the demand for dermatologists on social media skyrocketed. I was between jobs and also at home with a young baby, and I decided to partner with a few brands that I already organically use myself and recommend to my patients. When I found my next job, I decided to work part-time, mostly so I could spend more time at home with my son, and also continue building my social media business. Now I work for myself, so I can control my schedule completely.