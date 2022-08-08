The Full Moon In Aquarius Wants You To Practice Forgiveness

A full moon in Aquarius offers us the chance to see how the collective can rise up and implement radical change. The water-bearer (the symbol of the sign Aquarius) is a humanitarian, as they’re always working hard to help others survive and thrive. With the moon in humane and charitable Aquarius, we’ll want to do our best to help humankind. Being that it opposes the Leo sun, which is known for egotism and dramatic expressions of the heart, we will have to strive for a middle ground to balance out these juxtaposing energies. This could lead to many preaching on their soapboxes — which, depending on the cause they adhere to, may not be so bad. But this opposition relates specifically to how we can find our place in the world through charitable endeavors. After all, Aquarius and Leo find satisfaction in giving to others.