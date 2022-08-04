I Almost Choked On My Agua Fresca When I Learned About Spa Water

“I don’t know much about spa water. It’s literally an agua fresca. I do think I would consider it a form of cultural appropriation. While anyone can, of course, make agua frescas, talking about it as if it's ‘new’ and not acknowledging how it's been around for generations is the problem. If I went to my corner store right now, I’m 100% sure I'm going to find a natural fruit drink mix labeled 'agua fresca' and not 'spa water.' The people calling it spa water shouldn’t take offense if they’re getting called out. Rather, they should accept it, learn from it, and move on. Many ideas get taken away from our communities and rebranded as something new. I think that we just have to remind others of where those things originated from.”