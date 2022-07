Rebag’s New Launch Includes Secondhand Chanel Tweed Jackets & Designer Sneakers

The new categories will offer shoes from brands like Nike and Manolo Blahnik , as well as outerwear from luxury houses like Chanel Louis Vuitton , and Gucci , and streetwear-heavy labels like Yeezy and Adidas . While for now the clothing category will be limited to items like tweed Chanel jackets, Moncler puffers, and printed Gucci sweaters, Gorra says there are plans to expand the apparel offering in the future to include more products. This new launch will also allow customers to consign luxury shoes and clothing at Rebag, which, in 2020, added jewelry and designer watches to its roster.