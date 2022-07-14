The party girl aesthetic is trending, and Zara is ready to provide all the essentials you need for a much-deserved night out. On Wednesday, the Spanish retailer announced its latest collection in partnership with former Vogue France editor-in-chief Emmanuelle Alt, featuring a party-forward capsule closet that’s anything but basic.
The collection is divided into two drops, titled “Into the Night” and “Into the Classic” that feature clothing, shoes, and accessories in an all-black palette, complemented by touches of silver and white. Some pieces in the collection include a ‘90s-inspired metallic silver slip dress, kitten heel sandals, and a crystal-embellished blazer. There are also flowy dresses with bedazzled straps, strapless peplum tops, and studded low-rise pants. Of course, party shoes are also available, ranging from black suede boots and metallic sandals.
The ‘90s-heavy look in this collection is made even more nostalgic through its campaign, featuring supermodel Kate Moss and styled by Alt. While the former is known for heralding an era of slip dresses that we’re still referencing today, the latter is a master of tailoring and effortless outfits that merge textures like suede and silk, much like in this collection.
This collection follows Zara's collaborations with brands like Good American, which helped expand the retailer’s sizing, and Ader Error, which included streetwear-inspired looks in the Korean label’s signature blue shade.
