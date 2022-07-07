Silk Bandanas Are A Go-To Summer Accessory. 12 To Shop Now

Today’s trends are anything but straightforward, with silk bandanas, platforms heels, and opera gloves all making waves. Ensuring that your wardrobe is up to date can often mean searching for shoppable items in a sea of puzzling options. Our column Sourced answers all your market-related questions, as well as offers you an endless source of styles that will make snagging today’s top trends easy, so you can spend your precious time learning about the next wave of trends.
Summer fashion has little room for layering or accessorizing. With the hot temperatures outside, it’s hard to find ways to wear jewelry that doesn’t stick to your skin or hair accessories that don't make you reach for dry shampoo post every wear. Yet, silk bandanas remain a go-to accessory come summer, and that’s because they’re probably one of the most versatile ones. This year, they’re also one of the season’s top trends.
For confirmation, look to the spring/summer 2022 runways where Versace and Blumarine showed an array of silk scarves and scarf-like tops in bright hues. A staple of the Y2K era (see: Jennifer Lopez on the 2000 MTV VMAs red carpet), silk bandanas can be worn in a plethora of ways: as hair accessories, neck scarves, and, if the style is big enough, even strapless tops. Perhaps that’s why, no matter the trends of the moment, we keep coming back to them.
Ahead, we’ve scoured the internet for some of the best silk bandanas to shop this summer.
If neon hues are too much for you, the classic look of this silk bandana will let you wear one of 2022's top trends.
Neutral capsule wardrobes call for a bright silk bandana, whether as a hair accessory or a handbag detail.
In case you missed it, fashion is having a thing for mushrooms lately. Hop on the trend with a silk bandana.
Florals are not only for spring, and this scarf is proof enough you can wear them year-round.
If abstract lines are your thing, consider this dark-hued bandana.
A classic blue-and white-print can elevate any outfit, no matter the hot temperatures.
An elevated take on Y2K's classic bandana print.
The Y2K bandana tops and scarves were all about extravagance, and this Barocco-style scarf serves exactly that.
If ruffled collars and pastoral dresses are your thing, this feminine take on the classic bandana print is a summer must-have.