D: I moved to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic in 2009 when I was 13 years old. We were in Harrisburg, PA, and I didn’t know anyone and I didn’t speak any English. It was my freshman year, and everyone in my high school had their friends from middle school except for me. During my orientation, my ESL teacher told me that I’d have a buddy who would help me acclimate. All I knew was that her name was Angie. During my first class on my first day of school, I sat behind someone and asked her what her name was; it was Angie. I knew instantly that she was the girl who was tasked to help me. She ended up being in every single one of my classes so that she could help me with translations. I honestly felt so bad for her; it was like she was stuck with me because I had no clue what was going on. But it ended up being great.