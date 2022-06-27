Abrams knows the importance of these considerations firsthand. They had always gravitated toward underwear designed for men, but had found the fit to be disappointing — the garments simply weren’t made to fit a body with more prominent hips or without a penis. The first time they put on Urbody’s compression shorts, they say, they had “this full-body feeling I’d never experienced before, of putting on underwear and having it feel good. Looking in a mirror and having it look the way I want and need it to.” The feeling was similar to how they felt after gender-affirming top surgery: “That thing that used to trigger dysphoria, it’s just not there anymore.”