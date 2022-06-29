Though one of the first queer artists to take a stance against urbana’s blatant misogyny and ancient heteronormativity, Antillano isn’t the only one who gets that even radical movements are rarely exempt from the very biases, inequalities, and discriminations they’re against. In the capital of dembow, where a subterranean music scene unique to Santo Domingo’s barrios continues to shape the Latin music industry at large, bajo mundo culture celebrates the beauty of “urbana” without sugarcoating its inherent challenges.