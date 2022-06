The Womack Sisters May Come From Black Music Royalty, But They’re Walking Their Own Path

When I first meet the Womack Sisters via Zoom, the family dynamic is immediately apparent. Kucha, the baby of the family, is calm and collected, middle child Zeimani is the opinionated, free spirit, and BG, the eldest, radiates the powerful energy of a leader. Those very different, very strong personalities could lend to discord and drama — “We do have our moments that we’re at each other’s throats,” Zeimani laughs — but nothing is more important to these three sisters than remaining a solid unit. Family is the tie that binds them, but it’s also the very thing that drives their stability in work and in play because of the havoc they witnessed while being raised by their parents, songwriters and producer duo Cecil and Linda Womack (professionally known as Womack & Womack ). The Womack family tree was widely known for its music but also for its drama and in-fighting , and BG, Zeimani, and Kucha vowed that their personal and professional relationship would never suffer the same broken fate.