What Biking From Mexico to Argentina Has Taught Me About Borders — & Myself

As a woman of color reconnecting and learning more about her Indigenous Lenca identity, Molina feels lucky to be taking this journey for joy and recreation rather than survival. Though she still has anxiety with every border crossing, she knows she carries generations of women behind her who are relishing in the bliss she’s finally able to claim for herself. To center her joy is a privilege her family hasn’t been afforded. The economic and social inequalities in El Salvador are stark. At the end of the war, about 60% of the Salvadoran population lived along the national poverty line. It was necessary for her family to live life in survival mode. “This bike trip belongs to all the women in my family who don’t know how to ride bikes, to all the women who haven’t had the time or privilege to go on an adventure because they had to just survive,” she says. “I feel my abuelas and my ancestors coming with me on this trip. They dreamt of this life for me, and I feel very lucky that I can live it.”