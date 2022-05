Venus In Taurus Marks The Start Of A Self-Care Summer

Love is all around us during this transit, whether you're in a committed relationship or not. "During the time Venus was in Aries , we were forced to face some of our deepest relationship shadows in search of healing," says Narayana Montúfar , senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power . "Now, after doing that hard work, we can reap the rewards by completely surrendering to feeling love and pleasure." And for those that are riding solo these days, this transit could have you attracting some major love prospects. In fact, Montúfar says that "these are some of the best weeks of the entire year" when it comes to finding love. "Plus, Venus in Taurus will be working in tandem with Mars in Aries to create some serious fireworks this summer," she says.