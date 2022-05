In Conversations With Friends, Everyone’s Insufferable

While the outburst is clearly a moment of alarming surprise for Frances, for me, as a viewer, it’s a rare moment of self-awareness that changes the whole series for both the characters as well as the writing of author Sally Rooney, whose debut novel the series is based on. Because despite the fact that Rooney has been heralded as the millennial author of our generation , and in spite of the the fact that I binged and continue to rewatch Normal People with a fervor (I’m currently on my fifth take of the hit 2020 series and lusting after any and all photos of Paul Mescal in short shorts), my main gripe with much of Rooney’s writing is that the characters are largely insufferable and self-involved to the point that you want to pull your hair out from frustration.